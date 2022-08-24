Barclays Increases Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $695.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $605.00 to $695.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $675.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $650.18.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 12.1 %

PANW opened at $569.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.09, a PEG ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $419.40 and a 52 week high of $640.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $505.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $532.21.

Palo Alto Networks shares are going to split on the morning of Wednesday, September 14th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, August 22nd. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 13th.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.11. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,159,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,159,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81,700.59, for a total value of $392,734,736.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,240,830,968.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,229 shares of company stock worth $417,317,266. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,426 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $697,942,000 after acquiring an additional 137,962 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $689,231,000 after acquiring an additional 941,271 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 10.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 941,293 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $578,094,000 after buying an additional 85,993 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $522,352,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 861,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $536,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

