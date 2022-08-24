Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 431,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,144 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.55% of Bit Digital worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bit Digital by 674.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 52.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 45,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 15,605 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Bit Digital by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 33,592 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Bit Digital by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 923,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 20,524 shares in the last quarter.

Bit Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BTBT opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39. Bit Digital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $14.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bit Digital ( NASDAQ:BTBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Bit Digital had a negative net margin of 67.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $8.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bit Digital, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Bit Digital from $14.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

Bit Digital Company Profile

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020. Bit Digital, Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

