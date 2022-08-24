Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,632 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.36% of Blackbaud worth $11,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Blackbaud by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackbaud Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $55.05 on Wednesday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.52 and a 1 year high of $86.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -189.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.44 and its 200-day moving average is $59.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Insider Transactions at Blackbaud

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 8.04% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 3,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $220,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,575,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 3,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $220,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,575,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $84,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,598.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,088 shares of company stock valued at $624,876 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

