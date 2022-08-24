BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,930 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.6% of BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Tobam increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth $68,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

Shares of MSFT opened at $276.44 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $268.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

