BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Position Raised by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 120,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,401 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.53% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 102,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 66,274 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the first quarter valued at $486,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the first quarter worth $133,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II stock opened at $12.16 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $14.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

