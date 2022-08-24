Blue Chip Partners Inc. Sells 8,559 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,300 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 8,559 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.7% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $29,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $276.44 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

