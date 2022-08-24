Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE BAH opened at $97.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $99.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.63.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 53.71%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 45.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,755,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 12,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,159,855.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,825 shares of company stock worth $15,847,653 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.