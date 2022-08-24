Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,700,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,269,400,000 after acquiring an additional 775,072 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,525,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $991,775,000 after purchasing an additional 421,801 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,587,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,006,000 after purchasing an additional 133,984 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $409,197,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,833,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,248,000 after buying an additional 17,897 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Trading Down 2.3 %

CPT stock opened at $136.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.18 and its 200-day moving average is $150.17. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $125.17 and a 1-year high of $180.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.41%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPT. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.00.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.