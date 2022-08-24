Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Position Increased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 101.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $51.16 on Wednesday. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $51.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPB. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Campbell Soup

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 32,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $1,601,651.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,470.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 32,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $1,601,651.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,470.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $498,147.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,563 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,348. 35.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Campbell Soup

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.