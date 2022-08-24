Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $80.28 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.38%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.148 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway



Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading

