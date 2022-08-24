Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Has $3.98 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.2% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 264,922 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $863,632,000 after purchasing an additional 21,836 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 51,913 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $169,234,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 868 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taurus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 14,776 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,169,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.99.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $133.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 119.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 8,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total value of $1,122,330.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,212,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

