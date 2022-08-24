Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $4,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBOE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Cboe Global Markets from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

CBOE opened at $121.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 62.87 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.25. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $424.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.56 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.