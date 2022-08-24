Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,041 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 13.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 6.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 19.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBR stock opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $9.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.13.

EBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,295.75 megawatts; nine thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,505 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

