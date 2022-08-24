Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 658.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in Chemed by 347.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 69.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $482.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $482.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $485.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $403.00 and a 12-month high of $539.87.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $531.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.07 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.45%.

In related news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.47, for a total transaction of $121,953.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,086.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total value of $1,445,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,185 shares in the company, valued at $60,330,407.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 262 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.47, for a total transaction of $121,953.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,086.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

