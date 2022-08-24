Childress Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.8% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $4,172,929,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,021,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,217,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982,885 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,109.4% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,954,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627,424 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,677,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,750,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,402,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,500 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $166.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $436.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.48. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

