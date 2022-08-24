Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,661 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $11,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.79.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Church & Dwight stock opened at $86.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.56. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.34 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Articles

