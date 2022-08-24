Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,008 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Citrix Systems by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 514 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.
Citrix Systems Stock Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $102.99 on Wednesday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.07 and a 12-month high of $115.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.64.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Citrix Systems
Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Citrix Systems (CTXS)
- Are Ocugen or Amarin Good Penny Stocks to Buy?
- Are These 2 Fintechs A Buy After Q2 Earnings?
- Chipotle is Cooking Up Another Run at $2,000
- Is Fisker Ready to Re-Emerge as the Tesla Killer?
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Lifted By Institutional Shift
Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.