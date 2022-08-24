Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,008 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Citrix Systems by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 514 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $102.99 on Wednesday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.07 and a 12-month high of $115.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Citrix Systems

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.80.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

