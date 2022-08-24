Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCEP. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 234.8% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 29.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCEP. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €59.00 ($60.20) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €67.00 ($68.37) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €44.00 ($44.90) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.63.

Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $52.41 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $61.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

