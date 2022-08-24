CORDA Investment Management LLC. Decreases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,065 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.3% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $29,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $4,172,929,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,021,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,217,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982,885 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,109.4% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,954,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627,424 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,677,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,750,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,402,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Citigroup reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $166.13 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.