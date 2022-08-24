Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 187.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,174,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,129,000 after purchasing an additional 47,817 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Crown by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,547,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,822,000 after buying an additional 184,022 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Crown by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,073,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,313,000 after buying an additional 49,829 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Crown by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,240,000 after acquiring an additional 415,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,811,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,369,000 after acquiring an additional 91,133 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Crown from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.64.

In related news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $526,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,328 shares in the company, valued at $8,464,964.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $96.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.21, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.85 and a 52 week high of $130.42.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 40.47% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Crown’s payout ratio is -29.43%.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

