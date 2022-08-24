D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,882 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,612,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 37.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,680,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,203,000 after buying an additional 1,006,745 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,450,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $699,566,000 after buying an additional 1,000,331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in D.R. Horton by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,878,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $746,027,000 after purchasing an additional 560,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in D.R. Horton by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,458,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,676,462,000 after purchasing an additional 477,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.14.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,233.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $235,025.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $72.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.78%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

