DA Davidson Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report released on Monday, August 22nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.91 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.65. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share.

BJ has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.13.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of BJ opened at $72.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.73. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $77.47.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 71.47% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 2,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $207,374.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,917,449.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 2,758 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $207,374.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,917,449.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,286 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $245,168.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,957.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,392 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Wholesale Club

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

