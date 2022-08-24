Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $104.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.39. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $88.02 and a 52-week high of $133.78.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DFS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.56.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

