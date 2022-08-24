FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 117.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,778 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of FactSet Research Systems worth $13,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,489,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $317,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,038,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total value of $927,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,348.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total value of $927,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,348.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total value of $134,519.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,572.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,407 shares of company stock worth $4,482,202 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $418.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Redburn Partners began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.25.

Shares of FDS opened at $439.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $405.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $405.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.92 and a 12 month high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $488.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.24% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 34.94%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

