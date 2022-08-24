First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,362 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.26% of First Merchants worth $5,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRME. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in First Merchants by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in First Merchants by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 703,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,455,000 after buying an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Merchants by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 248,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after buying an additional 9,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Merchants by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Price Performance

FRME stock opened at $41.24 on Wednesday. First Merchants Co. has a 52-week low of $34.07 and a 52-week high of $46.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.13.

First Merchants Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.54%.

FRME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on First Merchants to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens increased their target price on First Merchants to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded First Merchants from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

