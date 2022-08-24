Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Fluence Energy worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Fluence Energy by 47.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the first quarter valued at $194,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth $219,000.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fluence Energy

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Arnold purchased 10,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $101,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Cynthia A. Arnold acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $101,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seyed Madaeni sold 84,208 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $854,711.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy Trading Up 6.3 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ FLNC opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.49. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.88. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $39.40.

A number of analysts recently commented on FLNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Fluence Energy to $23.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

About Fluence Energy

(Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.