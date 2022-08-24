Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,404 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $483,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,258,256 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $423,177,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 34,470 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,593,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 15,445 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,194,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 240,931 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $276.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

