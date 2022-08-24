Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stake Cut by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,284 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Generac worth $11,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 88.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total value of $1,324,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at $161,883,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GNRC stock opened at $243.30 on Wednesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.94 and a 12-month high of $524.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $237.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Generac from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Generac from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.86.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

