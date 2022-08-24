Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 111.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,404 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in G. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Genpact by 2.9% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Genpact by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Genpact by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Genpact by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Genpact by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $725,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,187.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 30,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $1,431,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,223 shares in the company, valued at $4,686,219.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $725,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,187.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genpact Stock Performance

Genpact stock opened at $47.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.75. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $54.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. Genpact’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

G has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Genpact Profile

(Get Rating)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Featured Articles

