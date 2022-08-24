Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 683,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,928 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.66% of Global Net Lease worth $10,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GNL. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,801,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,642,000 after buying an additional 677,182 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,002,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,316,000 after buying an additional 145,495 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,517,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,462,000 after buying an additional 102,956 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 27.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,401,000 after buying an additional 73,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 38.9% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,599,000 after buying an additional 68,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNL opened at $14.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.43, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.50. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $17.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.29%. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently -2,285.71%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GNL. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

