Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPN. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,472,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,550,823,000 after purchasing an additional 387,950 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Global Payments by 7.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,051,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,018,000 after buying an additional 345,616 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,766,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $642,546,000 after buying an additional 208,681 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 1.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,932,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,294,000 after buying an additional 37,385 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $352,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of GPN stock opened at $128.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.04. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.52 and a 12 month high of $175.73. The company has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 715.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 555.59%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.29.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at $12,726,121.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

