Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Green Plains worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPRE. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Green Plains in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,971,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 237.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 399,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,871,000 after buying an additional 280,948 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. acquired a new position in Green Plains in the 1st quarter worth $3,975,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Green Plains by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,359,000 after buying an additional 71,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 190,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 62,837 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America cut Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Green Plains Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $36.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.64. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Green Plains Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.27.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.62. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Green Plains’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Green Plains



Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

