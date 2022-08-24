Greenspring Advisors LLC Buys 102 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Greenspring Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,846 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 0.4% of Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $483,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,258,256 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $423,177,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 34,470 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 15,445 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 240,931 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,029,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

MSFT opened at $276.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.73. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

