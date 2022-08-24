Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $167,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 99.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,578 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $113.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.60. The company has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.88 and a 52-week high of $151.55.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.36.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,714,682.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,831 shares of company stock valued at $15,706,796 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

