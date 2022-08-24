Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 6,578 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 99.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,578 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 76.6% during the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL opened at $113.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.88 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $155.65 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total transaction of $77,496.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,174.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,831 shares of company stock worth $15,706,796 in the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.