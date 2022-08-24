Hemington Wealth Management Purchases 2,490 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,346 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.6% of Hemington Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Tobam increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $276.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.73.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

