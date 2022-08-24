Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1,355.50

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,355.50 ($16.38) and last traded at GBX 1,365 ($16.49), with a volume of 560952 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,394.50 ($16.85).
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 1,760 ($21.27) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays cut shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 1,750 ($21.15) in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,268.33 ($27.41).
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,619.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,806.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.79, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of £2.98 billion and a PE ratio of 1,100.81.
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Cuts Dividend
About Hikma Pharmaceuticals
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.
Further Reading
