Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,045,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,215,000 after purchasing an additional 135,736 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,474,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $589,911,000 after buying an additional 32,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,637,000 after buying an additional 90,703 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,353,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,572,000 after buying an additional 107,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,526,000. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HZNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.22.

Insider Activity

Horizon Therapeutics Public Trading Up 2.3 %

In other news, EVP Sean M. Clayton acquired 745 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.67 per share, with a total value of $49,669.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 745 shares in the company, valued at $49,669.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Sean M. Clayton purchased 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.67 per share, with a total value of $49,669.15. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,669.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $2,312,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,279,571.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 55,784 shares of company stock worth $5,100,633 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $61.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $58.92 and a one year high of $120.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.25.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.29). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $876.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Further Reading

