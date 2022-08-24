IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in IDEX by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in IDEX by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $211.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.60. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $172.18 and a 1-year high of $240.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. IDEX had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 19.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $229.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.91.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

