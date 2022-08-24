IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating) by 227.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 246.3% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 435,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,441,000 after acquiring an additional 309,996 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 451,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,924,000 after acquiring an additional 64,913 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management lifted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 780,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,067,000 after acquiring an additional 259,036 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 77,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $882,000.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA QAI opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a twelve month low of $28.31 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.79.

