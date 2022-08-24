Insight Inv LLC Purchases 632 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Insight Inv LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.9% of Insight Inv LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patron Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 93,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,507,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at about $12,462,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% in the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 326,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,867,000 after buying an additional 15,003 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 19,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $166.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

