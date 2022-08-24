International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Stake Lifted by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $12,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 29,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $169.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.14.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IFF opened at $115.55 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.38 and a twelve month high of $155.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.92.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.12. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 126.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $83,399.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $83,399.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,586.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

See Also

