iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Position Raised by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 139.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 120.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 601.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $74.42 on Wednesday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.29.

