iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.14% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,752,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 346,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,353,000 after buying an additional 28,202 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 204.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 15,331 shares during the period.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock opened at $119.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.47. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $102.20 and a 1 year high of $158.05.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

