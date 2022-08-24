Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Position Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.24% of Itron worth $5,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Itron during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Itron by 29.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Itron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Itron in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Itron Trading Down 0.0 %

Itron stock opened at $48.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.18 and a 12 month high of $86.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Itron had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $431.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITRI has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Itron from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stephens cut Itron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen dropped their price target on Itron to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Itron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Itron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

