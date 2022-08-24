Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Cut by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,694,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,337 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 4.9% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Johnson & Johnson worth $654,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,021,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,217,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982,885 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,677,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,750,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,359 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,405,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,576,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,834 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $4,172,929,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,420,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,062,000 after acquiring an additional 948,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.9 %

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

NYSE JNJ opened at $166.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.48. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $436.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

