Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Boosted by Van Strum & Towne Inc.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 3.2% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 44,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,865,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% during the first quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 387,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,630,000 after purchasing an additional 42,318 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.6% during the first quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $166.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.48. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $436.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

