Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Lifted by Armor Investment Advisors LLC

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.3% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 212,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,436,000 after purchasing an additional 81,523 shares in the last quarter. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,290,000. Hikari Tsushin Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,139,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 15,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $166.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.48. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $436.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 65.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Stories

