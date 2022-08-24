Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Stock Position Trimmed by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of Kemper worth $11,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Kemper during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Kemper during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kemper Stock Performance

Shares of KMPR opened at $47.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.19 and its 200-day moving average is $50.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Kemper Co. has a 12-month low of $41.62 and a 12-month high of $70.65.

Kemper Announces Dividend

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.54) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Kemper from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Kemper in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Kemper

In other news, Director Jason N. Gorevic bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,977. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

