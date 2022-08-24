Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Stock Position Trimmed by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of Kemper worth $11,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Kemper during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Kemper during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Kemper Stock Performance
Shares of KMPR opened at $47.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.19 and its 200-day moving average is $50.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Kemper Co. has a 12-month low of $41.62 and a 12-month high of $70.65.
Kemper Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.55%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Kemper from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Kemper in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.
Insider Transactions at Kemper
In other news, Director Jason N. Gorevic bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,977. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Kemper Profile
Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kemper (KMPR)
- Are Ocugen or Amarin Good Penny Stocks to Buy?
- Are These 2 Fintechs A Buy After Q2 Earnings?
- Chipotle is Cooking Up Another Run at $2,000
- Is Fisker Ready to Re-Emerge as the Tesla Killer?
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Lifted By Institutional Shift
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.