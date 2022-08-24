Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kyndryl were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KD. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in shares of Kyndryl by 8.3% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kyndryl by 2.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kyndryl by 55.4% in the first quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Insider Activity at Kyndryl

In related news, Director Denis Machuel purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.59 per share, with a total value of $57,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,158.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Howard I. Ungerleider purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,619.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Denis Machuel purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $57,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,158.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of KD opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.93. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $52.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Kyndryl Profile

(Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.